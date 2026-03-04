T.I. says he understands but didn't want sons to join feud with 50 Cent

T.I. attends VERZUZ: Mike WiLL Made-It vs. Hit-Boy presented by Complex and Apple Music at Apple Music Studios on January 30, 2026, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paul Archuleta/Getty Images for Complex)

It's been days since T.I.'s son King Harris entered his father's feud with 50 Cent, but T.I. said if it were up to him, that would not have happened. Speaking on The Ebro Laura Rosenberg Show, he said he wasn't pleased when his sons King and Domani Harris released diss tracks.

“I don’t enjoy it simply because I spent so much time trying to get this lil n***** off the ledge, and now he has justifiable means to undo all of the teaching that I’ve been teaching,” he said of King’s involvement. He said he thinks things went too far when King wore a T-shirt featuring 50 Cent’s late mother.

“I said that’s enough when I seen that T-shirt,” T.I. added. “I’m big on treating people the way I want to be treated. I don’t just be out here doing unto others how I don’t want to be dealt with.”

While he wasn’t happy about them joining the beef, T.I. said he understands that his sons were defending their mother.

“I’m a logical, reasonable man of respect. I raise my children to be men of respect — logical, reasonable and not to be emotional,” he said. “You dragged the matriarch of our household into some nonsense, so the one thing that I am proud of out of all of this is that the women and children in our families see that it’s a line of men that’s here against who the f*** ever.”

T.I. also commented on 50 Cent’s radio silence.

“All of the quietness that we’re witnessing right now from dude — what would have happened if that quietness was practiced in the beginning? Absolutely nothing. We wouldn’t be here,” he said.

The full interview is available to watch on YouTube.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.