'The Kelly Clarkson Show' scores Daytime Emmy nominations

Kelly Clarkson is among the nominees for the 53rd Daytime Emmy Awards.

Kelly's talk show, The Kelly Clarkson Show, scored 11 nods this year for its seventh and final season, including outstanding daytime talk series and outstanding daytime talk series host.

The Kelly Clarkson Show has earned 24 Daytime Emmys since 2020.

Days of Our Lives, The Young and the Restless and General Hospital scored nods in the outstanding daytime drama series category, while The View, Live with Kelly and Mark and The Drew Barrymore Show are nominated alongside Kelly in the outstanding daytime talk series category. Kelly's fellow American Idol alum Jennifer Hudson was also nominated in the outstanding daytime talk series host category.

The Daytime Emmy Awards will take place Oct. 30.

Kelly announced earlier this year that she'll be ending The Kelly Clarkson Show after this season. She shared the news on Instagram and explained, "Stepping away from the daily schedule will allow me to prioritize my kids, which feels necessary and right for this next chapter of our lives."

In 2025, Kelly's children, River Blackstock and Remington Blackstock, lost their father, Kelly's ex-husband Brandon Blackstock, to cancer at age 48.

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