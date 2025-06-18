'The Jeffersons' actress Marla Gibbs releasing a memoir

Amanda Edwards/Getty Images
By Andrea Tuccillo

The Jeffersons actress Marla Gibbs is coming out with a memoir. People reports the 94-year-old will be releasing It's Never Too Late in early 2026, from Amistad, an imprint of HarperCollins Publishers.

According to the book's synopsis, Gibbs will detail "her difficult journey from a tempestuous childhood to becoming a confident Hollywood powerbroker and groundbreaker who paved the way for today's superstar talents."

"It is an honor that Amistad, one of the most esteemed African American imprints in publishing, has chosen my life story to be among their selective canon of powerful narratives," Gibbs said in a statement to People. "My hope is that my memoir will serve as an inspiration to those that continue to show me love and support."

The Emmy-nominated Gibbs is known for her role as Florence Johnston in The Jeffersons and as Mary Jenkins in the sitcom 227.

