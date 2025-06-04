Teyana Taylor returns with first new music in five years: 'It's Been a #Longtime coming'

Just days after announcing her return to music, Teyana Taylor has released her comeback song, "Long Time." A taste of her upcoming album, Escape Room, the song has a futuristic R&B feel, with Teyana singing about the pitfalls of a relationship that lasted too long.

"The truth is it didn't end when it was over … Baby, it's been over a long time," Teyana sings on "Long Time," released alongside a cinematic music video.

The song marks Teyana's first new music since she her retirement back in 2020. "Wow it's really happening ya'll," she wrote on Instagram alongside the single's cover art: a photo of her with wet and wavy blond hair, looking away from the camera as she stands against a clock. "It's been a #Longtime coming... I'm here debuting new music," she continues. "I wanna thank y'all for rock'n & ride'n with AunTey throughout my faith walk. I Love Ya'll so much."

"Long Time" will be featured on the album Escape Room, the soundtrack for Teyana's film of the same name. Produced under her all-female production company, The Aunties, the film will explore the healing part of the human experience following heartbreak in friendships, career, family and more. Teyana wrote and directed Escape Room, which she stars in alongside LaKeith Stanfield and rumored beau Aaron Pierre.

Both the film and album are set to arrive in August.

