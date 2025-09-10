Teyana Taylor shares what Beyoncé taught her about investing in herself

Teyana Taylor is a multihyphenate who has gone after what she wants no matter the field. In an interview with Marie Clarie, she credits Beyoncé for helping her understand the importance of self-investment for achieving your goals.

"Everybody knows I don’t play about B. She’s the one who would help me understand, you’re going to have to invest in yourself to get what you want," she says. "I remember just being in a space where I was trying to figure it out, and she was just encouraging me to keep going. Never be afraid to invest in yourself. You’re never going to fully get what you want unless you go and do it yourself. That always stuck with me."

She adds Bey reassured her that her experiences in the industry were normal as a "true creative" and has remained a motivating force in her life.

Teyana tells the mag, "No matter where I’ve ever been, whatever challenges I was going through, wherever I’ve been in my career, feeling stagnant or feeling unseen or unheard, to just hear Beyoncé tell me how proud of me she is, no matter where I am in my life and my career, really inspires me to keep going and just keep following my heart and following my gut."

The challenges Teyana has faced in her life and her career are detailed in her new album, Escape Room.

"People may automatically just assume this is about a relationship. No, baby. Whether it’s friendships, relationships, business, I’ve had my ups and downs with music," she says. "I’ve been married to music. This has been a crazy, wicked game for me. So it’s like escaping the things that just do not serve me—even if that includes myself!"

Tey's interview is now on Marie Claire's website.

