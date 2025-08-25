Teyana Taylor featured in September 'Vogue'; 'Escape Room' film surpasses 1 million views

Teyana Taylor, 'Escape Room' film (Amazon Music)
By Andrea Dresdale

Teyana Taylor's having a moment.

Following the debut of her new album, Escape Room, and the short film that goes with it, she's now featured in the September issue of Vogue as part of a fashion spread called A Sense of Occasion. "What does dressing for evening look like now? Here, a group of topflight actors raise a curtain on the new formalwear," reads the caption of the spread.

Teyana, who co-stars with Leonardo DiCaprio, Regina Hall, Benicio del Toro, Sean Penn and more in Paul Thomas Anderson's new action film One Battle After Another, is seen wearing a Givenchy by Sarah Burton dress and a Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello gown. The film is out Sept. 26.

Meanwhile, the Escape Room short film has racked more than 1 million views on YouTube, after it first premiered on Prime Video. Of the film she says in a statement, "It's the visual representation of my scars, the picture of my healing, and a mirror for anyone ready to face their own truth."

She wrote on Instagram, "THE ESCAPE ROOM SHORT FILM HAS HIT A MILLIIIIII ON YESTERDAY'S DEBUT @youtube LETS KEEP RUNNING IT UPPPPPPPPP!!!!! YALL DA BEST!!! IM SO THANKFUL. CHECK OUT THE ER SHORT FILM IF YOU HAVEN'T ALREADY.. IT TAKES THE ALBUM TO ANOTHER LEVEL!"

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

