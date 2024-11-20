Tems releases video for 'Turn Me Up'

By Sweenie Saint-Vil

Tems has released the music video for "Turn Me Up."

The video was shot by Loris Russier in Jamaica, aligning with the song's Caribbean, Afropop sound. It finds her singing in the passenger seat of a car and showcasing her dance skills in various backgrounds, with a group of men surrounding her in some of the scenes.

"I said, 'Turn me up'/ You know I could be inside/ But I just wanna take you for a ride, ide, ide," Tems sings.

"Turn Me Up" appears on Tems' Born in the Wild, which was recently nominated for Best Global Music Album at the upcoming Grammy Awards. The project's "Love Me JeJe" is up for Best African Music Performance, and "Burning" received a nod in the Best R&B Song category.

