Tems releases new music video for 'Get It Right' featuring Asake

RCA Records/Since '93/Laura Marciano
By ABC Audio

Tems has a new video out for her single "Get It Right" featuring Asake.

In the clip, she's captured wearing a black latex bodycon dress and an all-white look, which even includes white/platinum blonde hair. She's seen dancing in some of the scenes, with others showing Asake in the background.

"Run it up, bring it down/ Break a move on the ground/ Let it go, let it go, babe," Tems sings. "Tellin' you, tellin' you, babe/ Get it right, don't be shy/ Keep it light, keep it tight/ Let it go, babe."

The video for "Get It Right" is now available to watch on YouTube, and arrives just two weeks after Tems delivered her "Turn Me Up" visual. She's since shared behind-of-the-scenes clips of the "Get It Right" video on her Instagram Story.

The song appears on Tems' debut album, Born in the Wild, now nominated for Best Global Music Album at the upcoming 67th annual Grammy Awards.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air99JAMZ - Miami's #1 For Hip Hop and R&B Logo
    View All
    1-866-991-5269

    News You Need

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wedr.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!