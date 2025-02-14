Tems brings partner back to the streets in new music video for 'Boy O Boy'

Loris Russier
By Sweenie Saint-Vil

Tems has released the music video for Born in the Wild cut "Boy O Boy," a ballad expressing her ill wishes for a partner in a relationship that's coming to an end.

The black-and-white video serves as a visual to the lyrics, which find Tems singing, "Sometimes, I want to strangle you/ But I have to sit and look/ I just have to look at you/ Sometimes, I wanna choke you out."

She later sings, "Before I leave you on the street/ Hold me in your mind."

Though Tems contemplates choking and even shooting a gun at her partner, she is eventually seen carrying him from her home to the streets, where she leaves him.

The video is now available to watch on YouTube.

