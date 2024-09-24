Tami Roman talks staying levelheaded in 'Caught in the Act: Unfaithful'

Catching an unfaithful lover in the act of cheating can get a little chaotic, but Tami Roman keeps all encounters under control.
"I have to be levelheaded in order to assist the people that are coming to me for help, right? If I jump off the rails, too, then we're not getting anything accomplished," Tami tells ABC Audio, adding she's come a long way since Basketball Wives. "I had to learn that as I got older, because it's no secret people saw me on Basketball Wives and many other shows. I didn't always think before I spoke. I didn't always think before I tapped you in your face. And I had to learn how to not be that person, to communicate, use your word. You have an extensive vocabulary, but people don't know that. You're educated. And I had to start displaying that side of Tami."
Now that she's successfully "shifted the narrative," Tami's the go-to adviser for all things relationship, no matter where she goes. "I was in the Bahamas and I went to the bar to get a drink, and the man just kept staring at me. And so I was like, 'Are you OK?' You know, like, 'What? What's going on? You all right?' He was like, 'Tami, I hope you ain't rolling up in here on me to talk about my cheating,'" Tami recalled.
She adds that people also approach her at Walmart, McDonald's and other places, seeking her advice. "It's always something, but it's funny to go through it because I know that people are engaged, and watching and love the show," she said.
Caught in the Act: Unfaithful airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.
