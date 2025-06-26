T-Pain calls out Drake for not leaving music industry gracefully as he once said he would

T-Pain has expressed his gratitude for those who've supported him throughout his musical career, but he has no desire to make a new album. Speaking on the Crash Dummies podcast, he shared he simply doesn't want to do a press run where he'd be "convincing people that my album is good."

“To put all this work in for months on hand and then have somebody judge everything you've done in a year in one day in a Friday is crazy,” T-Pain explained. “To have everybody say, 'Yeah all that s*** you did? Didn't do as much as this other person so f*** you. You suck, your album sucks.' Because not enough people bought your s*** in a week.”

He added that an artist's album "could be shut down by one meme" despite years of hard work and noted, "I'm not willing to put my mental health at risk for that.”

Elsewhere in the chat, he shared that he was actually inspired by an interview Drake did where he implied he would gracefully exit the music industry. He then criticized Drake for not following through on what he'd previously said.

“One thing I learned from Drake, but one thing he hasn't followed his own words. Drake said, ‘I wanna be one of them people that gracefully bow out and not get kicked out,’” said T-Pain.

"Like, when he said that ‘I wanna gracefully bow out and not get kicked out,’ I was like, ‘You know what? I’m out this b****.’ I’m out this motherf*****. I’m not trying to impress y’all n*****...I did everything that I’m trying to do. I changed the game. I made a sound. What else?" he continued. "Drake is like, ‘No, listen, OK, I got another one...OK, real quick, just one more. Let me try one more.’”

