SZA says Grand National Tour with Kendrick Lamar won't be like Super Bowl: 'We're doing a new thing'

Kendrick Lamar and SZA's Super Bowl halftime performance should not be seen as an indication of what will happen on their Grand National Tour. During a Tuesday appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, SZA teased that fans should be expecting a whole different approach.

“Oh, we’re doing a new thing. We’re both just kind of throwing all the paint at the wall. ... This is our first stadium show for both of us, so we pretty much have to go insane," she said, adding they probably won't be hanging out much during the trek.

“He’s a wizard ... wizards tend to be solitary beings, from my observation," SZA said. "I think he’s doing the Merlin thing backstage, getting us ready to take off.”

The Grand National Tour kicks off April 19 in Minneapolis and will see Kendrick and SZA make stops throughout North America, including in Drake's hometown of Toronto.

“Are you worried about that at all?” Kimmel asked, before noting he is “not worried about it."

SZA responded, “I wouldn’t be either. I think it’s gonna be so fun."

SZA's appearance on Kimmel arrives as "Luther," her duet with Kendrick, spends another week atop the Billboard Hot 100.

The singer had considered going on Club Shay Shay during her promo run, but backed out when she saw a clip of him asking Coco Jones about her BBL.

“Lmaooo now why would this be a question for coco,” SZA wrote in the comments section of a clip from the interview. “Poor baby she handled it well now Shay Shay.”

“Incredibly tacky .. I wanted to come here too, dah well," she added.

Meanwhile, Kendrick was spotted doing pull-ups at a public park in his native LA.

