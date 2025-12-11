SZA calls out White House for using song in ICE video: 'Rage baiting artists for free promo is PEAK DARK'

SZA appears on "The Jennifer Hudson Show" airing March 21, 2025, in Burbank, California. (Photo by Chris Haston/WBTV via Getty Images). Check your local listings for times

SZA is the latest artist to express distaste over the White House's unauthorized use of her song. Her track "Big Boys" had been used to soundtrack a video of ICE officers arresting people. "WE HEARD IT'S CUFFING SZN," read the caption of the X post.. "Bad news for criminal illegal aliens. Great news for America."

Terrence "Punch" Henderson, boss of SZA's record label, Top Dawg Entertainment, called the White House out, writing on X, "Trying to provoke artist to respond in order to help spread propaganda and political agendas is nasty business. Knock it off."

SZA then reshared the post on her account and added, "White House rage baiting artists for free promo is PEAK DARK… inhumanity + shock and [awe] tactics… Evil n Boring."

Her comment was met with a response from White House spokesperson Abigail Jackson, who, according to Deadline, thanked SZA for "drawing even more attention to the tremendous work America's ICE officers are doing by arresting dangerous criminal illegal aliens from American communities."

SZA follows Sabrina Carpenter and Olivia Rodrigo, who also called the White House out for using their songs in videos without their permission.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.