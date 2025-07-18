Swizz Beatz sought to fill void with jewelry line Ara x Mr. Dean

Swizz Beatz is a man of many endeavors, with one of the latest being a jewelry brand.

He teamed with Brazilian jeweler Ara Vartanian for Ara x Mr. Dean, an idea that fulfilled a desire and simply a void in terms of options for men.

"I always wanted to design jewelry, and I noticed that a lot of things for men weren't being made like they used to, like brooches and cuff links and just different things that, you know, that a masculine man could wear," Swizz tells ABC Audio.

He says he knew it was time to bring his plan to fruition when he and others had difficulty finding the pieces they wanted to wear.

"I was just like, 'OK, I'm gonna design them,'" Swizz says.

Ara X Mr. Dean features brooches, cuff links, two-finger rings, necklaces and chain bracelets designed not only for special occasions, but for everyday use.

It's one of many projects Swizz is part of, as he also raps, writes and produces music; owns an art collection; and is a father and a husband. Asked how he is able to do so much within a 24-hour period, he says, "It all goes under the umbrella of creativity."

