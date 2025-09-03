Swizz Beatz denies divorce rumors: 'People rather believe fake gossip instead of the truth'

Swizz Beatz attends the 11th Breakthrough Prize Ceremony at Barker Hangar on April 05, 2025 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Breakthrough Prize)

Swizz Beatz has addressed rumors that he and wife Alicia Keys are getting divorced. Taking to social media Sunday, he responded to the chatter under a repost of a video capturing him and Alicia dancing.

"Everybody knew we was Divorced but us," Swizz commented under The Shade Room's repost, according to Vibe. "We found out on our 15yr anniversary vacation."

"People rather believe fake gossip instead of the truth because they’re miserable," he continued. "We have nothing to do with that !!! Bless up !!"

Swizz's post comes after speculation he'd cheated on Alicia and fathered another child, allegedly prompting the singer to file for divorce.

The two have been married since July 31, 2010, and share two sons. Their blended family also includes Swizz's three children from previous relationships.

