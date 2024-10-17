Surprise guests revealed for A Tribe Called Quest Rock & Roll Hall of Fame performance

A Tribe Called Quest is finally being inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame after three years of being nominated, so they're planning to celebrate in a big way.

At the ceremony in Cleveland Saturday, they'll be taking the stage with a few special guests. Surviving members Q-Tip, Ali Shaheed Muhammad and Jarobi White will be joined by Busta Rhymes, The Roots, Queen Latifah, De La Soul, Common and Spliff Star, all of whom have worked with members of ATCQ in some capacity.

Busta's career got a big boost from his feature on Tribe's "Scenario," which the group has performed with the help of Busta's hype man, Spliff Star. Tribe paved the way for The Roots, while Questlove's name pays homage to the group. Q-Tip is also one of the features on The Roots' Illadelph Halflife.

As for Queen, she, Q-Tip and the late Phife Dawg all appeared on "Buddy (Native Tongues Remix)" by De La Soul, who will also be popping out onstage. And Common and Q-Tip worked together on their respective albums One Day It'll All Make Sense and Open.

Tribe's career will be celebrated at the 2024 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony Saturday at 7 p.m. ET. Other inductees of this year's class include Mary J. Blige, Kool & the Gang and Dionne Warwick.

