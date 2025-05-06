SummerStage cancels Kehlani's Pride show

Kehlani's pro-Palestinian stance has gotten her nixed from yet another headlining concert. Her June 26 performance at New York's SummerStage in honor of Pride month was canceled following pressure from Mayor Eric Adams and his team, as well as potential security concerns that could arise if Kehlani stayed on the bill.

"We have been notified by the Mayor's Office that they have concerns for security and safety issues regarding the June 26 Kehlani concert, produced and presented at Live Nation," read a statement from SummerStage. "Those concerns are due to the controversy surrounding Cornell University's decision to cancel Kehlani's concert at the University, as well as security demands in Central Park and throughout the City for other Pride events during that same time period."

"We strongly and emphatically believe in artistic expression of all kinds," it continued. "However, the safety and security of our guests and artists is of the utmost importance and in light of these concerts, the concert has been cancelled."

Kehlani responded to the news on her Instagram Story, saying she learned of the cancellation via SummerStage's Instagram post.

“I’m so deeply grounded in my purpose, my mission, my art, my contribution,” she wrote in another Story. “Back to this album. See you this weekend LA!”

The SummerStage concert marks the singer's second publicly known show to be canceled due to her support of Palestine, following Cornell University's decision to drop her from its Slope Day lineup. She has also claimed her pro-Palestinian stance has resulted in other canceled opportunities.

