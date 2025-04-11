Soulja Boy found liable of sexual assault, ordered to pay former assistant $4 million

Soulja Boy has been ordered to pay $4.25 million in the sexual assault case brought by his former assistant and girlfriend, Courthouse News reports. A jury found him liable for several claims the plaintiff made, including sexual battery, assault, intentional infliction of emotional distress and nonpayment of wages. The jury cleared him of false imprisonment and constructive discharge.

According to court documents obtained by ABC Audio, the plaintiff had sued Soulja Boy in 2021, alleging she experienced rape, as well as numerous physical and sexual injuries, from Jan. 23, 2019, to Dec. 23, 2020; she said she worked as his assistant and later became his girlfriend during that period. She claimed he kidnapped her and hit her “directly in the head on at least ten separate occasions,” including one incident in which she lost consciousness and woke up in a locked bedroom. The plaintiff alleges that after moving out she was attacked and sexually assaulted when she would try to retrieve her belongings. She notes she stayed in the toxic relationship for various reasons but at one point thought she was going to die.

Soulja Boy had denied abusing the plaintiff and claimed she was never formally hired, while his lawyers accused her of suing for a payday, per Courthouse News. He'd issued 49 affirmative defenses, denying her allegations, as well as a prayer of relief asking that the complaint be dismissed, according to court docs obtained by ABC Audio.

The jury awarded the plaintiff $4 million in compensatory damages and $25,000 in punitive damages, Courthouse News reports.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.