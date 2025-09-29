Snoop Dogg returns as correspondent for 2026 Winter Olympics

Snoop Dogg is reprising his role as an NBCUniversal correspondent for the Olympics in February. NBCUniversal reports he will work alongside NBC Olympics host Mike Tirico and "explore northern Italy, from the vibrant streets of Milan to the breathtaking Dolomites, providing his unique perspective to viewers during NBCUniversal's Winter Olympic primetime coverage."

Snoop announced his return on Instagram Sunday, sharing a post where he's captured rocking Team USA gear and looking out at some snowy mountains. He then turns around and says to the camera, "Guess who's back?" before breaking out to the Olympic theme song.

“I am excited to be back with my main man Mike Tirico for the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan Cortina,” Snoop says in a press release. “The D O double G will be on the scene, and I am looking forward to celebrating with the athletes and their families. The Olympics is the biggest stage in the world and, as everyone knows, I’m all about sports, bringing people together, and unifying while bringing the fun. I’ll be bringing my puffy jackets, snow pants, goggles, skates (and will definitely be iced out).”

Snoop's return as correspondent for the Olympics follows his debut in Paris in summer 2024, during which he carried the Olympic torch and watched equestrian with Martha Stewart, among other things.

The 2026 Winter Games will take place in Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy; the opening ceremony starts Feb. 6 and airs on NBC and Peacock.

