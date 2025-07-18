Snoop Dogg becomes co-owner, investor of Swansea City soccer club

Snoop Dogg is known just as much for sports as he is for music. His latest venture is in the world of fútbol: He's now the co-owner and an investor of the Swansea City AFC football club in Swansea, Wales.

"For many years I've been associated with soccer," says Snoop in a voice-over that soundtracks a montage of footage of him wearing various soccer kits over the years. "Yeah, I've worn a lot of kits in my life. But now I'm at the part of my life where I'm trying to find a kit that fits. The kit with the hit."

He continues, “You know what I’m talking about. One team. The underdogs. [A] team that feels like me, that reals like me. I’m talking about Swansea City. Yeah baby! I’m not a player, I’m a owner. Swansea City, we coming to a hood near you. Big Snoop Dogg, Swansea City, baby, let’s go!”

Snoop also issued a statement posted on the club's official website about his "special" "move into club ownership with Swansea City."

"The story of the club and the area really struck a chord with me," he explains. "This is a proud, working class city and club."

He adds that he is "going to do all I can to help the club, and I look forward to getting to know all my YJBS.”

