'Smurfs' director shares Rihanna's special connection to the franchise

Photo by Antoine Flament/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures
By Sweenie Saint-Vil

Rihanna's favorite childhood show was The Smurfs, making her a good fit for the role of Smurfette in the upcoming Smurfs movie.

The film's director, Chris Miller, said in an interview with Variety that "everything just clicked" once he learned of her connection to the show.

"It felt completely natural to reimagine The Smurfs for today's audience with Rihanna as Smurfette because her genuine love for the franchise made her the perfect fit," he said. "She was really very insightful."

Ramsey Naito, president of Paramount Animation and Nickelodeon Animation, added Rihanna's passion was necessary to help put the reboot together, as the franchise already features seven films.

"I think when you're refreshing a beloved franchise like The Smurfs, the secret ingredient is love. And that love must come from people who truly care about the characters and their story," he said. "Rihanna brought that passion, and it shines through in every part of the film."

Arriving in theaters July 18, Smurfs will follow Smurfette as she leads the Smurfs on a mission to save Papa Smurf from the evil wizards.

