Skilla Baby addresses being shot in newly released freestyle

Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET
By Sweenie Saint-Vil

Skilla Baby released a freestyle breaking his silence after he was shot in Detroit in May. "Thank y'all for y'alls prayers and y'alls concerns," he begins in a video shared to his Instagram. "All praise to the Most High, my Lord and savior for covering me while I was in a bad situation. I know he don't make mistakes. So, I would never ask him why ... I'm a soldier."

He then launches into the freestyle, in which he addresses the incident: "I don't fear n*****, I fear God/ Y'all n***** shot my truck up 20 times I never cried/ Them young n***** keep tapping in, they begging me to slide/ They pushed up on a millionaire, they having too much pride."

In the caption of the post, Skilla reiterated his gratitude to the fans who prayed for his well-being and recovery.

"Thank you to everybody for yall prayers I’m good mentally and I know God wouldn’t put me through nothing I can’t handle," he wrote. "Again thank you to my fans family and everybody else for all the support I’m nothing without yall! But yall know I’m a soldier."

As WXYZ previously reported, Skilla Baby, born Trevon Gardner, was shot three times before crashing his car into a building in an apparent targeted attack. An unknown suspect in a dark-colored SUV had fired over 20 rounds at Skilla Baby, who was said to be alone at the time. A witness brought him to the hospital.

