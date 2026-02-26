'Sinners' wins big on final night of NAACP Image Awards virtual show

Jack O'Connell, Omar Benson Miller, Wunmi Mosaku, Ryan Coogler, Michael B. Jordan, Hailee Steinfeld, Jayne Lawson, Miles Caton, Li Jun Li and Delroy Lindo attend the 'Sinners' European premiere at the Cineworld Leicester Square on April 14, 2025, in London, England. (Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for Warner Bros. Pictures)

And the award for outstanding ensemble cast in a motion picture at the NAACP Image Awards virtual show goes to Sinners. The Ryan Coogler film was announced the winner during the third and final night of the virtual event, during which it also won outstanding stunt ensemble (television or motion picture) and outstanding cinematography in a motion picture.

Quinta Brunson won outstanding character voice-over performance (motion picture) for voicing Dr. Fuzzby in Zootopia 2, while her Abbott Elementary costar Tyler James William got outstanding directing in a comedy series for his work on "The Science Fair" episode of their show.

Straw earned two awards via Teyana Taylor and Glynn Turman, who won outstanding supporting actress and actor in a television movie, limited-series or dramatic special, respectively.

The late Malcolm-Jamal Warner was posthumously awarded outstanding guest performance for his work on Murder in a Small Town.

The full list of winners can be found on the award show's website. The 57th annual NAACP Image Awards air Saturday at 8 p.m. ET on BET and CBS.

