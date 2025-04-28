'She coming': Beyoncé lets fans know she's ready to kickoff Cowboy Carter tour

Parkwood Entertainment
By ABC Audio

Beyoncé is coming, she teased in a new video, telling fans she's ready for her Cowboy Carter and the Rodeo Chitlin' Circuit Tour.

She shared a video on social media Sunday, giving fans a glimpse of the stage setup at the SoFi Stadium in LA, where she is slated to start the trek on Monday. The stage appears to be shaped like a star, with a runway coming down the middle. The caption of the post simply reads, "She coming."

Bey's Cowboy Carter and the Rodeo Chitlin' Circuit Tour supports her Cowboy Carter LP, the album that helped her finally earn album of the year at the 2024 Grammy Awards. With a total of 32 stadiums scheduled, she'll also make stops at Chicago's Soldier Field, New Jersey's MetLife Stadium and more, with the final shows set for Sin City's Allegiant Stadium on July 25 and July 26.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

