Sean "Diddy" Combs accuses government of leaking information about his indictment

Sean "Diddy" Combs accused federal agents and prosecutors of unlawful leaks in a court filing on Wednesday.

Combs has been held without bail after he was arrested and charged in September with sex trafficking by force, transportation to engage in prostitution and racketeering conspiracy.

On the eve of his court appearance, the music mogul's attorneys alleged leaks "have led to damaging, highly prejudicial pretrial publicity that can only taint the jury pool and deprive Mr. Combs of his right to a fair trial," the defense filing said.

Combs' attorneys took specific aim at Homeland Security investigations over the searches of his homes and at prosecutors over a 2016 video depicting Combs attacking his then-girlfriend Casandra Ventura.

Prosecutors cited the video in their indictment, contending that when a hotel security worker intervened, Combs tried to bribe the worker with a "stack of cash" to keep the incident quiet.

The defense asked for a hearing and an exploration of the evidence. Prosecutors have not immediately responded to the request.

In a separate filing on Wednesday, Combs said he wants to stand trial this spring on the charges against him.

"Mr. Combs continues to assert his right to a speedy trial and intends to request a trial date in April or May 2025, and as consistent with the Court's trial schedule," defense attorneys Marc Agnifilo and Teny Geragos wrote in a letter to the judge.

Prosecutors took no position.

"The Government will be available for trial on a date set by the Court, although it remains within the Court's discretion to set a trial date at the outset of the case or at a later time," prosecutors wrote.

Combs, who has pleaded not guilty, is being held without bail and his attorneys have said they want the case to move quickly.

