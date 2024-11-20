Sean 'Diddy' Combs accused of sexually assaulting 39-year-old man in new lawsuit

Sean "Diddy" Combs is accused of sexually assaulting a then-39-year-old man at a 2022 house party he hosted in New York, according to a lawsuit filed Tuesday.

The anonymous plaintiff said he attended the party and consumed alcohol that had been provided to him by other individuals there.

"After consuming the drink, Plaintiff began to feel disoriented and began to lose control of his body and to lose consciousness," the lawsuit said, mirroring a pattern found in lawsuits filed against Combs by personal injury attorneys representing anonymous accusers.

One of those attorneys, Tony Buzbee, was recently sued for extortion by an anonymous plaintiff linked to Combs.

According to the new Combs accuser, when he regained consciousness, "he was in a dark bedroom with black walls, on a bed with black sheets. ... Plaintiff was horrified to find Combs on top of him, sodomizing him."

Another new accuser said he was an actor in the late 1990s and early 2000s when Combs and others sexually assaulted him after luring him to New York for a possible role in a music video.

The man said he was given a soda spiked with something that caused him to pass out. "His vision was blurry, but he recognized Combs' chest tattoo and the large gold chain with a jeweled cross on it that Combs wore during the interview. Plaintiff tried to fight him off, but felt dizzy and sick whenever he tried to move. Additionally, Combs' bodyguard was holding Plaintiff down by the arms," the lawsuit said.

A third new accuser said she was 17 years old in 2004 when Combs sexually assaulted her at a Fourth of July party in the Hamptons.

"Combs and two of his bodyguards approached Plaintiff and threatened her. Combs told Plaintiff that she would be in danger if she spoke about what had occurred, stating that he 'ran New York and would ruin her.' At this point, Plaintiff recognized that at least Combs had sexually assaulted her while she was unconscious. She feared for her life," her lawsuit said.

In a statement to ABC News on Tuesday, Combs' attorneys addressed the filing against Buzbee, which they say "exposes his barrage of lawsuits against Mr. Combs for what they are: shameless publicity stunts, designed to extract payments from celebrities who fear having lies spread about them, just as lies have been spread about Mr. Combs."

In regard to the sexual assault filings, Combs' attorneys said, "Mr. Combs has full confidence in the facts and the integrity of the judicial process. In court, the truth will prevail: that Mr. Combs never sexually assaulted or trafficked anyone -- man or woman, adult or minor."

