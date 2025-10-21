Sean 'Diddy' Combs will appeal conviction and prison sentence

Sean "Diddy" Combs' lawyers intend to appeal his conviction and more than four-year prison sentence, according to a notice filed Monday in the Federal District Court of New York.

Combs was convicted of two counts of prostitution-related charges after an eight-week trial in July. The jury acquitted Combs of the sex trafficking and racketeering charges he faced.

The filing on Monday does not explain the grounds on which Combs will base his appeal, but his attorneys have previously argued the conviction should not stand because the statute, transportation for the purposes of prostitution, does not apply.

The music mogul's attorney Alexandra Shapiro filed the notice of appeal.

After a two-month trial earlier this year, Combs was sentenced to 50 months in prison for offenses related to prostitution, but he gets credit for the year he has already served in custody at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn.

At the sentencing, Combs tearfully apologized in court, saying, "I've been humbled and broken to my core," at the conclusion of the two-month trial that featured testimony from 34 prosecution witnesses.

Federal prosecutors had argued that he deserved 11 years minimum in prison, while his defense attorneys asked for a sentence of 14 months.

"In my life, I have made many mistakes, but I am no longer running from them," Combs wrote in a letter to the judge overseeing his case before the sentencing. "I am so sorry for the hurt that I caused, but I understand that the mere words 'I'm sorry' will never be good enough as these words alone cannot erase the pain from the past."

In July, Combs was acquitted by the jury of the most serious charges he faced, racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking, and he celebrated the split verdict by mouthing thank you to each juror and turning to his family to say, "I'm coming home, baby! I'm coming home!"

Combs remains incarcerated at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn.

