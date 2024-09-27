Sean Combs sued by woman who says he impregnated, assaulted her

Sean "Diddy" Combs is charged in a new civil lawsuit Friday from a woman who alleged the hip-hop mogul sexually assaulted and impregnated her.

The woman, identified only as Jane Doe, is a business owner, entrepreneur and model who lives in Florida. She said she met Combs overseas in 2020 and was invited to take a trip with him. She said the two began seeing each other regularly the following year.

The woman's lawsuit said she eventually believed she had no choice but to travel whenever Combs wanted.

“Combs and his agents and employees not only used language and tactics to force Jane Doe to act against her will: she was also unwillingly drugged with alcohol [and] unknown substances,” the lawsuit said.

The suit alleges that in 2022 Combs forced her to have sex without her consent at an LA home. Sometime later, she visited Combs at his home in Miami and woke up one morning to find “her feet were purple and bruised and she had a bite mark on her heel.”

According to the lawsuit, when Doe informed Combs she was pregnant, he and others repeatedly told her to have an abortion; she eventually experienced a miscarriage.

The woman resumed contact with Combs several months later, at which point the lawsuit said she “was forced to witness defendant Combs slap and abuse other women.”

Doe is suing Combs for alleged sexual assault, battery and infliction of emotional distress. The suit seeks unspecified damages.

Combs now faces civil lawsuits from more than a dozen people. He has pleaded not guilty to criminal charges and remains in federal custody.

