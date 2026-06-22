San Antonio mayor calls for cancellation of Ye's show

Ye attends the Kenzo Fall/Winter 2022/2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 23, 2022, in Paris, France. (Photo by Victor Boyko/Getty Images For Kenzo)

Ye continues to face pushback over his scheduled shows due to his past antisemitic comments. San Antonio Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones recently voiced her support for canceling his upcoming show in the city.

"I support canceling the @kanyewest concert. Military City USA should not host someone with a record of hate speech and antisemitic comments in a city-funded facility like our Alamodome—not ever, and certainly not on July 4th, our Nation's 250th birthday," she wrote on X. "Standing up to antisemitism is exactly what it takes to achieve a more perfect Union."

The show is still scheduled to go on as planned.

Ortiz Jones is the latest public official to express disapproval of Ye's planned appearances, joining Florida Sen. Rick Scott, who has called for Ye's Tampa shows to be canceled, among others.

The Wireless Festival was canceled after he was named headliner of the 2026 event.

Ye has limited stops in the U.S., with Tampa, San Antonio and Chicago on the schedule. He also has international dates planned in Albania, Spain and Portugal.

The news arrives days after the release of Ye's album Bully - Deluxe. The project features Don Toliver and "Mission Control," along with updated mixes of the original songs and additional material.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.