San Antonio mayor calls for cancellation of Ye's show

Ye continues to face pushback over his scheduled shows due to his past antisemitic comments. San Antonio Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones recently voiced her support for canceling his upcoming show in the city.
"I support canceling the @kanyewest concert. Military City USA should not host someone with a record of hate speech and antisemitic comments in a city-funded facility like our Alamodome—not ever, and certainly not on July 4th, our Nation's 250th birthday," she wrote on X. "Standing up to antisemitism is exactly what it takes to achieve a more perfect Union."
The news arrives days after the release of Ye's album Bully - Deluxe. The project features Don Toliver and "Mission Control," along with updated mixes of the original songs and additional material.
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