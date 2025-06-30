Roddy Ricch makes double debut at Paris Fashion Week

"High Fashion" is the name of Roddy Ricch's song, but it's also a fitting name for his latest accomplishments. The rapper recently made his debut at Parish Fashion Week as a model, and the executive producer and composer of a collection's soundtrack.

Roddy first walked the runway for 424's spring/summer 2026 show. He then took the back seat for Namesake's Innerchild collection, directed by creative lead Steve Hsieh. He curated the score for its fashion show, which featured scout gear, school uniforms and sportswear to display "a poignant return to the unfiltered joy of youth," a post on the brand's Instagram says.

With support from 808 Mafia, DJ Mustard and Hendrix, Roddy mixed orchestral textures, trap gospel, ambient strings and sports soundbites to create the soundtrack.

"The idea wasn't just to make something that sounded good," Roddy Ricch said in a statement. "It was to create something that felt like opening a memory you forgot you had."

