Rod Wave's attorney says he's a burglary victim as rapper faces 14 criminal charges

Rapper Rod Wave, whose legal name is Rodarius Marcell Green, was charged in connection to an alleged April incident that his lawyers say started with a break-in at his Georgia home.

Green, 26, faces 14 criminal charges, including aggravated assault and firearms violations, following the alleged events that unfolded at his residence on April 21. Through his lawyer, he denies any wrongdoing.

Police responded to Green's home after receiving reports of a domestic dispute around 9:30 p.m. Witnesses said they heard yelling and screaming from outside the residence, Milton Police department said.

On arrival, officers say they found Manariah Andrews, 22, a former contestant on The Rap Game and known on social media as Mini Barbie, crying outside the residence.

According to police, Andrews reported returning home at 9 p.m. to find the house where she and Green live burglarized. Officers confirmed the break-in, saying they discovered an emptied safe that had been dragged across the basement floor.

They say their investigation revealed multiple bullet casings on the driveway stairs, bullet holes in two luxury vehicles -- a gold Mercedes G-Wagon and a black Rolls-Royce -- and a broken window near the pool where a hammer was found in nearby bushes. A handgun was also recovered from the scene, police said.

Police say Andrews informed officers that Green, who was away at the time, would return the following day. No injuries were reported in the incident.

Green, whose three albums SoulFly, Beautiful Mind and Nostalgia have all topped the Billboard 200 chart, turned himself in to the Fulton County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday. He was released on bond the same day.

His attorney, Drew Findling, strongly maintains Green's innocence.

"There is no truth to these charges. Rod Green was a victim of a burglary and committed no crimes," Findling stated. "How he was even charged as a result of this situation is incomprehensible. This will absolutely be resolved favorably for Mr. Green."

The charges against Green include criminal damage to property, pointing a firearm at another person, reckless conduct, tampering with evidence, aggravated assault and more.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing, according to police.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.