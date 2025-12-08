Rock the Bells Cruise: A Hip-Hop Experience announces 2026 lineup

Rock the Bells is setting sail again in 2026.

Rock the Bells Cruise: A Hip-Hop Experience has announced that its lineup for next year will include T.I., E-40, Warren G, Jadakiss, Jermaine Dupri, Too $hort, Rob Base, Rah Digga, Public Enemy, Bahamadia and Masta Ace, with more special guests to be announced soon.

Roxanne Shanté returns to host the excursion alongside Torae.

"The Rock The Bells Cruise keeps leveling up, and 2026 is our biggest year yet," founder LL COOL J says in a statement. "The performances go crazy every year, but it's the culture and connection that make this experience hit different."

He adds, “A concert can’t give you what this does. You’re bumping into artists at breakfast, hanging by the pool together, and having late-night talks while looking at views of the water. The energy out here hits different because it’s elevated and luxurious, but still feels like a Hip-Hop family reunion. I’m incredibly proud of what we’ve built.”

Tickets go on sale to the general public Dec. 11 at 2 p.m. ET on rockthebellscruise.com. The cruise will set sail from Miami to Montego Bay, Jamaica, Nov. 1-6, 2026.

