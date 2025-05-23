Rob49 talks new album, 'Let Me Fly': 'I just wanted to be myself for real'

Rob49 has a new album out, and it's called Let Me Fly. It's the follow-up to his 2023 album, 4 God II, and finds him trusting and leaning into himself more.

"I just wanted to be myself for real," he says of the just-released project. "4 God II, it did good, but I felt like I was listening to the people a lot about the songs I was picking and stuff. This time, no one has say so but me."

He adds he feels "no pressure" to take it to the next level with the album, but rather the desire to "go hard."

"Right now, we don’t have to come out with a fake rollout. The songs are going up for real — it’s not a game. Right now, I feel like I gotta show you [who I am], because a lot of people hold they nuts. You not gonna be able to hold your nuts this year," Rob says.

Let Me Fly features 19 tracks, including "JetWifi" featuring Birdman, who he says taught him to "just go hard," "don't let up, don't take [his success] for granted." It's also home to "WTHelly," a song that has gone viral just as much as variations of the term.

"I knew it was gonna be good, but I was kinda scared," Rob says of the song's success. "A lot of the other releases I had, I was kinda thinkin’, ‘Oh this is gonna be it!’ and it was not what it was supposed to be. I was scared ['WTHelly'] was gonna be one of them ones. I’m grateful for it [catching on]."

