Rihanna talks about pregnancy reveal, says 'R9' album won't be delayed

Rihanna was fashionably late to the Met Gala on Monday, arriving on the blue carpet after many livestreams had already come to an end. She arrived wearing a black cropped jacket, bustier bodysuit, a pinstripe skirt with a train, a satin polka dot cravat, a hat and black-and-white pumps, all courtesy of Marc Jacobs. Her biggest accessory was perhaps her baby bump, confirming the pregnancy many had learned of just hours earlier.

"I feel a lot better that I don't have to suck my stomach in anymore," she told House Guest's Scott Evans of the reveal. She also discussed how it felt being at the Met pregnant, telling Entertainment Tonight, "I'm good. I'm shockingly feeling OK and not too overwhelmed at the moment. I mean, at first, it was kinda like, 'Ah!' And I'm tired, but then I'm excited."

Rih then changed for the after-party, switching into a black ruffled blouse that exposed her belly, an oversized blazer and a black maxi skirt with a leather overlay, cut-outs and lace details, which she completed with a black lace bandana and black lace-up Christian Louboutin pumps.

With her third child with A$AP Rocky on the way, Rih tells concerned fans her pregnancy will not further delay the release of her long-awaited R9 album. She claims she'll "maybe [drop] a couple videos," adding, "I can sing!"

