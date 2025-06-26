Rick Ross to release new song with Pharrell, 'For the Money'

Photo by Julia Beverly/Getty Images
By Sweenie Saint-Vil

Rick Ross has been cooking up some new music and is set to release a new song with Pharrell. "For the Money" will arrive alongside a music video that was filmed in the City of Love.

"It's finally official. Ricky Rozay this Friday, my new single, produced by Pharrell, for real. We shot the video in Paris, the video world premiere is heavyweight. Pharrell, you always come through for your brother. Much love. This Friday, we dropping a straight international global slapper," Ross said on Instagram. "It's such an elegant, classy affair. A fly, international record. Y'all know how Ricky Rozay get down. It's time for this."

He also shared a teaser of the song and music video, in which he and Pharrell are donning tailored suits.

"For the Money" will arrive on Friday.

