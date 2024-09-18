Rich Homie Quan posthumously honored with own day at celebration of life

Rich Homie Quan's life and legacy will forever be celebrated on a special day. The Atlanta City Council declared Tuesday that Sept. 17 will now be known in the city as Rich Homie Quan Day.

The proclamation was made during Quan's funeral, where his loved ones memorialized him with tributes. Held at the World Changers Church International in College Park, Killer Mike and DC Young Fly were among those who shared a few words with the crowd.

"Our writing comes from the experiences around us so believe me, that smile that he had carried the weight that you have," Mike said of Quan. "The smile that he walked around with sometimes masked a shattering, hurt thing, and he still gave audiences joy and love and laughter. So I wanna say to us, forgive yourself for your own addictions."

DC Young Fly's speech started with a few jokes before thanking God and sharing a message with Quan's parents.

"Y'all gave us an icon, y'all gave us a legend," DC said. "We're all on borrowed time. So the things that he accomplished while he was here, we wanna let you know that we're gonna continue on his legacy, and even through the small amount of time it made a big impact." He and Quan met back in 2003.

The services ended with a party celebrating Quan's family and friends, held at The Bank.

Quan passed away in his Atlanta home on Sept. 5. He was 34 years old. A cause of death has not been announced.

