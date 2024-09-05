Rich Homie Quan dies at 34

Rich Homie Quan, known for the song "Flex (Ooh, Ooh, Ooh)," passed away on Thursday. He was 34.

The Fulton County medical examiner confirmed to The Associated Press that Quan died at an Atlanta hospital; the news was met with posts from fellow rappers.

"JUST TALKED TO YOU BRA #tipQUAN Never go forget yo smile n the way talked n of course yo music," Boosie wrote on the social platform X, sharing in another tweet, "JUST GOT WORD @RichHomieQuan JUST OD."

Jacquees also sent love to Quan, writing, "Rest in Peace my brother Rich Homie Quan. I love you for Life. #Richgang."

Born Dequantes Devontay Lamar, Rich Homie Quan's name started swirling in 2013 when the Still Goin In single "Type of Way" peaked at #50 on the Hot 100. He became an XXL Freshman in 2014 and later released "Flex (Ooh, Ooh, Ooh)," which peaked at #26 on the Billboard chart.

He was nominated for awards including the BET Hip Hop Awards' Best New Artist and Best Club Banger, and his music was often played at HBCUs. Rich was actually offered a scholarship to Fort Valley State University in Georgia, which he passed up to pursue his music dreams.

“I graduated from high school with a 3.2 GPA and I had a scholarship to go to Fort Valley to play baseball. My scholarship was for baseball but with my academics being that I didn’t have to pay for school at all. My mind was on rapping though," he previously said. "Baseball was cool but in the back of my mind I want to rap. As I started to getting older I started realizing that the percentage of black men in MLB was very small. So I’m like I’m good but I ain’t that good."

Quan, who released his latest single, "Ah'chi," with 2 Chainz on July 5, is survived by three children.

