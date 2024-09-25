Report: 50 Cent's Diddy documentary finds home at Netflix

By Sweenie Saint-Vil

50 Cent's documentary about Sean "Diddy" Combs and the many allegations against him is underway: Variety reported Wednesday the series has officially landed at Netflix. It's currently in production, with Alexandria Stapleton at the helm as director.

"This is a story with significant human impact. It is a complex narrative spanning decades, not just the headlines or clips seen so far," 50 Cent and Stapleton told Variety. "We remain steadfast in our commitment to give a voice to the voiceless and to present authentic and nuanced perspectives. While the allegations are disturbing, we urge all to remember that Sean Combs' story is not the full story of hip-hop and its culture. We aim to ensure that individual actions do not overshadow the culture's broader contributions."

50 and Stapleton serve as executive producers through G-Unit Film & Television and House of Nonfiction, respectively.

50 Cent first teased the docuseries in December, following news of the fourth sexual assault allegation against Diddy. Alongside a clip of former Bad Boy Mark Curry revealing Diddy spiked the champagne bottles at his parties, 50 shared that proceeds from the documentary will go toward sexual assault and rape victims.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air99JAMZ - Miami's #1 For Hip Hop and R&B Logo
    View All
    1-866-991-5269
    News You Need

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wedr.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!