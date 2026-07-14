Remy Ma releases 'Put Em On' music video

Remy Ma has dropped the music video for "Put Em On."

The visual opens with Remy Ma waking up in a mansion before getting ready for a house party with her girlfriends. Dressed in matching orange silk robes, the group has a pillow fight, plays games, counts money and catches up before changing into formal attire and continuing to party.

Other scenes capture Remy performing outside the mansion, dancers performing in the front of the residence and women in bikinis washing their cars. Remy even shows off her dance moves, taking center stage as she leads a group of women doing choreography.

"This video is exactly how I've been feeling lately," Remy said in a statement. "I wanted to be back outside with my girls, laughing, dancing, playing games, talking trash, and just enjoying the summer. Sometimes the best moments are simply being surrounded by the people who genuinely support you. 'Put Em On' is about good energy, good vibes, and celebrating each other."

"The heart of this video was creating a real vibe. We wanted it to feel less like a set and more like you had been invited to the best summer kickback with Remy and her friends," director Nimi Hendrix added. "The chemistry, laughter, and energy weren't manufactured, that feeling was the story we wanted to tell."

Close friend and collaborator Fat Joe took to Instagram to encourage people to watch the new video.

"Family first. Proud of my sister @remyma the best to ever do it!" he wrote, alongside a snippet. "The #PutEmOn video is OUT NOW! Go run those views up, stream the record, and show love.

Love always, sis. The Bronx stand up."

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

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