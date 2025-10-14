R&B legend D'Angelo dies at 51

Singer/Songwriter D'Angelo performs with his band The Vanguard at Club Nokia on June 8, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. Earl Gibson Iii/WireImage/Getty Images

Grammy-winning R&B artist and neo-soul pioneer D'Angelo has died, his family said Tuesday. He was 51.

The singer-songwriter and musician, who was born Michael Eugene Archer, was known for his songs "Brown Sugar," "Lady," "Untitled (How Does It Feel)" and more.

"The shining star of our family has dimmed his light for us in this life[.] … After a prolonged and courageous battle with cancer, we are heartbroken to announce that Michael D'Angelo Archer, known to his fans around the world as D'Angelo, has been called home, departing this life today, October 14th, 2025," his family said in a statement shared with ABC News.

They continued, "We are saddened that he can only leave dear memories with his family, but we are eternally grateful for the legacy of extraordinarily moving music he leaves behind."

"We ask that you respect our privacy during this difficult time but invite you all join us in mourning his passing while also celebrating the gift of song that he has left for the world," the family added.

D'Angelo is survived by his three children, Imani Archer, Morocco Archer and Michael Archer. He shared Michael Archer with late singer Angie Stone, who passed away in March in a car crash following a concert in Alabama.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

