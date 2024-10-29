Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine arrested for violating supervised release

Daniel Hernandez — the rapper known as Tekashi 6ix9ine — is back in custody and due in federal court in New York Tuesday

The rapper, 28, was arrested for an unspecified alleged violation of his supervised release.

He was released from prison in 2020 and put on supervised release after a 2018 arrest on charges of racketeering and conspiracy to commit murder.

He pleaded guilty and testified against his gang, Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods.

In January, he was arrested in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, on domestic violence charges after allegedly assaulting his girlfriend, Dominican rapper Yailin la Más Viral.

Hernandez rocketed to international fame in late 2017 with the release of his debut single, "Gummo."

A year later, he was arrested by federal authorities and indicted on racketeering, drug trafficking and weapons charges, along with several other members of the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods. Hernandez was facing the possibility of more than 30 years in prison if convicted. But he struck a deal, which prosecutors said led to the guilty pleas of several of his co-defendants.

Hernandez also testified at the trial of reputed gang members Anthony Ellison and Aljermiah Mack, who were both found guilty on charges of racketeering conspiracy.

