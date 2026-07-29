Rakim says upcoming album, 'The GodBody,' is a 'melting pot' of hip-hop

Rakim performs onstage during the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 05, 2023, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Rakim is set to release a joint album with Masta Kill and Kurupt, and he tells Vibe he's excited about bringing several hip-hop legends together on one project.

"What I love about doing projects like this is it breaks down the barriers of East Coast, West Coast, the Dirty South, Midwest—wherever you’re from," he says. "It’s a group of artists getting together to show how they love music, and how groups and people can come together from different cities and different styles."

"It’s like a melting pot of Hip-Hop," he continues. "It’s bringing a bunch of artists together to do different things."

The GodBody will also feature KRS-One, Snoop Dogg, Raekwon, Ghostface Killah and Daz Dillinger. When explaining how he chooses guests for a project, Rakim says he starts with imagining how each artist would fit on a particular song.

"When you hear a track, you can picture certain people on it. It’s some people that you might be like, ‘They’ll be good on track [sic], but they’ll be better on track five," Rakim explains. "It’s easy to do that when artists stay true to themselves because you hear them on certain music. It’s like a trademark. So you try to mix and match the best way you can and make sure that you’re facilitating artists on what they sound best on."

The GodBody arrives Sept. 18. Rakim's "A Different Kind" music video is out now.

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