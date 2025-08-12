Raekwon and Mobb Deep hitting the road for co-headlining tour

By Sweenie Saint-Vil

Following a successful trek with his group Wu-Tang Clan, Raekwon has teamed with Havoc from Mobb Deep for another tour. The two will hit the road in celebration of their respective albums, Only Built 4 Cuban Linx... and The Infamous, and they've decided to perform all their hits in one single set.

“Me and Havoc from Mobb will be pure hip-hop at its finest. This is gonna take rap shows to the next level—guaranteed!" Raekwon said in a statement.

“The fans can expect nothing less than pure, raw, unfiltered energy on stage. I’m excited to celebrate these two legendary albums—the world doesn’t exist to me without that purple tape in it," Raekwon added.

Shows for Raekwon and Mobb will take place in major cities including LA, Chicago, Toronto, New York and Miami Beach, starting Nov. 13 and ending Dec. 15. Tickets will become available via artist presales Wednesday at 10 a.m. local time. They will then go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m. local time via LiveNation.com.

