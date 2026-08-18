Pooh Shiesty earns second top-10 album with 'All Eyes on Shiest'

Pooh Shiesty's latest album, All Eyes on Shiest, has debuted in the top 10 of the Billboard 200.

The album earned 51,000 equivalent album units in the United States in the week ending Aug. 13, according to Luminate, giving Shiesty his second top-10 album to date, following 2021's Shiesty Season.

All Eyes on Shiest also debuts at #6 on Top Streaming Albums, with 49,5000 of its 51,000 equivalent album units coming from streaming.

Pooh Shiesty released All Eyes on Shiest on Aug. 6 while incarcerated on charges of conspiracy to commit kidnapping and armed robbery stemming from an alleged January 2026 armed takeover at a Dallas recording studio targeting rapper Gucci Mane over a contract dispute.

According to prosecutors, Shiesty allegedly forced one of the victims to sign a release from the recording contract at gunpoint, The Associated Press reports. The other defendants then robbed the victims of watches, jewelry, cash and other valuables, and allegedly choked one victim to near unconsciousness.

Shiesty and eight other involved men have pleaded not guilty and are scheduled to stand trial in February.

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