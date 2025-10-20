Police beef up security for NBA YoungBoy's tour stops in New Orleans

NBA YoungBoy performs onstage during the MASA TOUR at State Farm Arena on October 15, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Julia Beverly/Getty Images)

The New Orleans Police Department has beefed up security in anticipation of NBA YoungBoy's shows in the city, which mark the end of his MASA tour.

WBRZ reports that over 400 officers were on duty Sunday ﻿in the Central Business District and French Quarter, with tactical teams, drones and armored vehicles deployed; the same will be true for Monday night's show.

NOPD Assistant Superintendent Hans Ganthier has also advised people not to bring a gun to the area or the actual event at Smoothie King Center. "People that are coming to the concert, people who are going to be trying to enjoy our city, you know, leave the guns at home," he said, according to WBRZ.

He continued, "Not only that, you can't bring them with you, so that means you're going to leave them in your car, and then if you do that, you become a victim of a car burglary where your gun will be missing, and we're trying to avoid that."

Ganthier notes these safety measures have been taken after seeing the intelligence gathered in Chicago, Detroit and Atlanta, where YoungBoy's shows were previously canceled.

"I think that gives us concern," Ganthier said. "We'd be foolish not to act on it."

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.