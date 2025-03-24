Playboi Carti earns second #1 on 'Billboard' 200 with 'Music'

Playboi Carti's album Music has debuted on the Billboard 200, where it currently sits in the #1 spot. According to Luminate, the project dominated the chart dated March 29: it earned 298,000 equivalent album units in the U.S. in the week ending March 20, most of which came from streams.

Music is now Playboi's second #1 and his third top-10 on the chart, following previous chart-topper Whole Lotta Red and 2018's Die Lit. For now, it goes down in Billboard 200 history as the biggest streaming week for a rap album in 2025, the second biggest among all albums this year, the largest for a rap set since 2023 and the largest streaming week for any album in nearly a year.

The project also debuts at #1 on the Top Streaming Albums chart and at #3 on the Top Album Sales list.

Music has been available as a digital download since its release on March 14. A CD version will arrive in a few weeks and a deluxe boxed set, including branded merch and a CD, will be delivered in the near future.

