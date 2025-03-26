Playboi Carti drops deluxe version of 'Music'

Playboi Carti has dropped the deluxe version of his #1 album, Music. It's titled Music - Sorry 4 Da Wait, a possible reference to the album's delay hours after its intended release.

The deluxe edition features the 30 songs from the original album, all of which have debuted on the Billboard Hot 100, making Carti the first rapper and third artist to have 30 or more concurrent songs on the chart. Also included are four new tracks: "Different Day," "2024," "Backrooms" and "FOMDJ."

Music came out on March 14, arriving a few hours late due to samples, clearances and a verse he was waiting on Young Thug to deliver. It's since topped the Billboard 200, received the highest debut on Spotify for 2025 and debuted at #1 in the U.K., Australia, Canada, New Zealand, Switzerland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Denmark and Austria.

The album includes singles "RATHER LIE" featuring The Weeknd and "EVIL J0RDAN," complete with a new music video that has 5 million views. Both songs have debuted in the Hot 100's top five, with "EVIL J0RDAN" sitting behind Kendrick Lamar and SZA's "Luther" at #2 and "RATHER LIE" at #4. It's the first time Carti has had two top 10s simultaneously.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.