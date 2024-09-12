Pharrell teases new Beyoncé music: "Just get ready"

Pharrell has worked with quite a few people over the years, including Beyoncé, with whom he's worked on various albums, as well as her solo debut single, "Work It Out." In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, he says he's "so happy" to see Bey's evolution over the years.

"So happy for her. And I’m so grateful to be a part of her story and her journey and her trajectory. We’ve had a lot of fun," he says, before teasing that more is coming. "Get ready, though. Just get ready," he says.

Pharrell's past collaborations include Britney Spears, Clipse, Justin Timberlake and Jay-Z, but there are a few more artists he would love to work with in the future. On his list are Sade, who he says is amazing and talented, and Future.

"I rapped on one of his songs, 'Move That Dope.' Actually, he was on an N.E.R.D. song, '1000,' a punk song," Pharrell says of Future. "But I've got other plans, though."

