Pharrell teases new Beyoncé music: "Just get ready"

By Sweenie Saint-Vil

Pharrell has worked with quite a few people over the years, including Beyoncé, with whom he's worked on various albums, as well as her solo debut single, "Work It Out." In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, he says he's "so happy" to see Bey's evolution over the years.

"So happy for her. And I’m so grateful to be a part of her story and her journey and her trajectory. We’ve had a lot of fun," he says, before teasing that more is coming. "Get ready, though. Just get ready," he says.

Pharrell's past collaborations include Britney Spears, Clipse, Justin Timberlake and Jay-Z, but there are a few more artists he would love to work with in the future. On his list are Sade, who he says is amazing and talented, and Future.

"I rapped on one of his songs, 'Move That Dope.' Actually, he was on an N.E.R.D. song, '1000,' a punk song," Pharrell says of Future. "But I've got other plans, though."

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air99JAMZ - Miami's #1 For Hip Hop and R&B Logo
    View All
    1-866-991-5269
    News You Need

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wedr.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!