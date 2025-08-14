Pharrell launches his new community brand, Virginia

Pharrell Williams attends the 2025 French Open at Roland Garros on June 08, 2025 in Paris, France. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

Virginia is not only the name of Pharrell's home state, it's now the name of his creative alias, community platform and brand. It's a platform for him to experiment, tell stories and connect with his audience while bringing them into his converged world of music, fashion, design and community, according to a release.

“Virginia is where I’m from, but it’s also who I am creatively," Pharrell says in a statement. "It’s my space to dream, and a way to connect with people who are dreaming too."

Through the brand, Pharrell will offer new music, live events and limited-edition drops, starting with a collection featuring surfboards, swimwear and other merch embellished with the word "Virginia." Some items are available on Blackyachtrock.com.

Also on the site are the Virginia Adistar Jellyfish sneakers Pharrell designed for the brand, as well as BLACK YACHT ROCK VOL 1 CITY OF LIMITLESS ACCESS — an album honoring the music that shaped Pharrell's childhood.

Superfans can unlock access to Virginia's offers on the website through karaoke or the use of their voice.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.