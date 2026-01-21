Pharrell debuts songs by John Legend, Quavo, A$AP Rocky at Louis Vuitton's Men's Fall-Winter 2026 show

Pharrell Williams walks the runway during the Louis Vuitton Menswear Fall/Winter 2026-2027 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 20, 2026, in Paris, France. (Photo by Lyvans Boolaky/Getty Images)

Pharrell not only designs menswear collections at the Louis Vuitton headquarters in Paris, he creates music there.

He debuted four tracks recorded and produced at LV's main office on Tuesday during his Men's Fall-Winter 2026 show, giving attendees a first listen to John Legend's "Pray For Ya," A$AP Rocky's "Disturbing," Quavo's "Hit-A-Lik" and Jackson Wang's "Sex God" featuring Pusha T.

The songs played as models walked the runway and are the latest songs debuted at one of Pharrell's LV fashion shows, following Clipse's "The Birds Don't Sing" and "Chains & Whips," which are both nominated for 2026 Grammys.

Voices of Fire's song "The One" featuring Pharrell also played during his Men's Fall-Winter show, where Push appeared as a model. Led by Thomas Roussell, the choir and l'Orchestre du Pont Neuf performed at the fashion event.

